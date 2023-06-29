PDP chieftain, Ogidi, upbeat on party’s chances in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber elections

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, on Thursday, expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

Ogidi, a former PDP Vice-Chairman, South, told journalists in Abuja the party would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others in the three states.

He said PDP and its candidates are already enjoying massive acceptance and support by the majority of the people in the states.

Ogidi said the party leadership was doing everything possible to quickly reconcile the aggrieved members in the three states.

He said: “We have the confident of victory in the elections and that is why we want to quickly talk to one another and reconcile all grievances so that it does not affect our chances.”

On the petition at the presidential election petition tribunal, he expressed hope that the outcome would favour the PDP.

“The judges must know that whatever one sows today, he reaps tomorrow. They should do things according to their hearts.

“However, irrespective of the tribunal’s judgement, we are going to bounce back. We have more than 60 members in the House of Representatives, 36 senators, and over 300 state lawmakers. We are big. There is hope.”

“There is no family without problem, but we have our own in-built machinery to deal with things like that.

“That is why we recently had a select meeting of the National Working Committee to proffer the way forward,” the PDP chieftain added.

