Troops destroy IED factory, arrest alleged IPOB members in Imo

Troops of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, have destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) factory in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in the Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

He said several camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) along Umulolo-Umukele- Amousu and Agbobu in Imo were destroyed in the operation carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Unuakhalu said the troops also cordoned off several buildings and arrested two alleged members of the group.

He said: “The troops also destroyed the IED-making factory of the terrorist; recovered rank badges of two policemen that were kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

“Other items discovered include Biafran currencies, fake US Dollar bills, Biafran Liberation Army T-shirts, and other Biafran insignia.

“Military kit bags, cables used for IED detonation, and axes.

“Two suspects were arrested and also burnt policemen corpses were discovered for proper burial.”

