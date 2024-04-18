Nigerian troops reportedly kill 192 suspected terrorists in troubled North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday that troops deployed to various theatres of operations across the country killed 192 suspected terrorists and arrested 341 others last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this at a news briefing on operations of the Armed Forces in Abuja, said the troops rescued 62 hostages during the period.

He added that 122 Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists surrendered with their families.

According to Baba, the troops also recovered 211 assorted weapons and 6,288 assorted ammunition within the week.

He listed the recovered items to include 128 AK47 rifles, 26 Dane guns, 1,301 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3,260 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,325 live cartridges, and 140 rounds of 9mm ammunition, among others.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 71 terrorists, arrested 143 suspects and rescued 58 kidnapped hostages during the week.

“The air component conducted air strikes on ISWAP/JAS terrorists’ hideouts and logistics hub, including their food processing unit in Kolleram village, along Lake Chad.

“Battle Damage Assessment revealed that over 30 terrorists, including senior commanders; Ali Dawud, Bakura Fallujah and Mallam Ari, were neutralised as well as their logistics destroyed during the strike.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 29 insurgents, arrested 53 violent extremists and rescued eight kidnapped hostages.

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 62 terrorists, arrested 49 terrorists and rescued 36 kidnapped hostages.”

