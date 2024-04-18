Court to hear Olu Agunloye’s N1bn suit against EFCC May 9

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed May 9 for hearing in a N1 billion suit filed by a former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge fixed the date after EFCC’s lawyer, Abba Mohammed, sought an adjournment to enable him to regularise his processes before the court.

When the matter was called for a report of service, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Faggbemi (SAN), was not represented in court.

Justice Nwite then asked Agunloye’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), if the AGF had been served and he responded in affirmative.

The lawyer told the court that though the EFCC filed a motion to regularise their processes, he was not opposing the application.

Mohammed, however, applied that the court file be given to him to verify if their processes were in the court record but Adedipe objected to the request.

“I object to that my lord. I have never seen such practice before where a court file is shown to a party,” he said.



Adedipe argued that since the matter was ripe for hearing, he sought the leave of court to proceed on the matter if the EFCC’s lawyer had no defence.

The judge, who adjourned the matter till May 9 for a hearing, directed that the hearing notice be served on the AGF.

The ex-minister had on March 1 filed the suit against EFCC after the commission published his name on its wanted list.

Agunloye in the suit marked sought six reliefs, including a declaration that the EFCC cannot lawfully exercise its discretion, powers, and or functions under Sections 1(2\(c\, 6, 7, 13 of the EFCC Act, 2004, ditto Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, by declaring him wanted on its official website or any other related platform.

The EFCC arraigned the ex-minister for alleged $6 billion fraud on January 24.

