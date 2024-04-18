News
Ripples Nigeria journalist, others selected for Open Contract Reporting Fellowship
An investigative journalist with Ripples Nigeria, Arinze Chijioke has been selected alongside 19 other journalists across Nigeria by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) for the final phase of its Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP).
Ripples Nigeria is an award-winning independent multi-media online platform committed to investigative reports that provoke positive change in the society.
The OCRP is a three-year project funded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation under its “On-Nigeria Anti-corruption Programme and intended to promote fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s budget and procurement processes.
Making the announcement on Monday, the Programmes Officer at The ICIR, Alfred Akerele, said that the Centre has “strengthened the open contracting processes and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of citizens, particularly at the subregional level, “he said.
“In this seventh and final year of the OCRP, the project will build capacity and provide mentoring and financial support for 20 selected journalists to work with The ICIR to undertake investigative and data-driven reports on budget and procurement issues,” Akerele said.
The list of the 20 successful candidates and their respective organisations is as listed below:
1. Simon, Ekemini Enobong – TheMail, Akwa Ibom
2. Abdulrasheed Hammad – Freelance journalist, Sokoto
3. Abdulmalik Lukman – Stallion Times, Kano
4. Chijioke Arinze – Ripples Nigeria, Enugu
5. Adeyemi Adekunle – Lens Africa TV, Abuja
6. Idris Kamal Ibrahim – WikkiTimes, Bauchi
7. Adam Zainab Yetunde – Freelance journalist, Borno
8. Fatola Taiwo – Osun Defender, Osun
9. Bello Bahara Hafsat- Premier Radio, Kano
10. Archibong Jeremiah – TheInvestigator Cross River
11. Oyedeji Olanrewaju – WikkiTimes Abuja
12. Isma’il A’isha Ahmad – Premier Radio, Kano
13. Bawas Khadija Ishaq – KAMED TV, Jigawa
14. Lawal Sofiyyat Bolanle – Pen Press, Osun
15. Ibunge Blessing Iruoma – THISDAY, Rivers
16. Abe Timothy Bankole – ICIR, Abuja
17. Medinat Kanabe – Voice of Naija Communications, Lagos
18. Elom Sunday – Sahara Reporters, Anambra
19. Muhammad M.Ali – Yerwa Express News, Borno
20. Oyedibu Enoch – PIJAlance Magazine, Oyo
