Ripples Nigeria journalist, others selected for Open Contract Reporting Fellowship

An investigative journalist with Ripples Nigeria, Arinze Chijioke has been selected alongside 19 other journalists across Nigeria by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) for the final phase of its Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP).

Ripples Nigeria is an award-winning independent multi-media online platform committed to investigative reports that provoke positive change in the society.

The OCRP is a three-year project funded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation under its “On-Nigeria Anti-corruption Programme and intended to promote fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s budget and procurement processes.

Making the announcement on Monday, the Programmes Officer at The ICIR, Alfred Akerele, said that the Centre has “strengthened the open contracting processes and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of citizens, particularly at the subregional level, “he said.

“In this seventh and final year of the OCRP, the project will build capacity and provide mentoring and financial support for 20 selected journalists to work with The ICIR to undertake investigative and data-driven reports on budget and procurement issues,” Akerele said.

The list of the 20 successful candidates and their respective organisations is as listed below:

1. Simon, Ekemini Enobong – TheMail, Akwa Ibom

2. Abdulrasheed Hammad – Freelance journalist, Sokoto

3. Abdulmalik Lukman – Stallion Times, Kano

4. Chijioke Arinze – Ripples Nigeria, Enugu

5. Adeyemi Adekunle – Lens Africa TV, Abuja

6. Idris Kamal Ibrahim – WikkiTimes, Bauchi

7. Adam Zainab Yetunde – Freelance journalist, Borno

8. Fatola Taiwo – Osun Defender, Osun

9. Bello Bahara Hafsat- Premier Radio, Kano

10. Archibong Jeremiah – TheInvestigator Cross River

11. Oyedeji Olanrewaju – WikkiTimes Abuja

12. Isma’il A’isha Ahmad – Premier Radio, Kano

13. Bawas Khadija Ishaq – KAMED TV, Jigawa

14. Lawal Sofiyyat Bolanle – Pen Press, Osun

15. Ibunge Blessing Iruoma – THISDAY, Rivers

16. Abe Timothy Bankole – ICIR, Abuja

17. Medinat Kanabe – Voice of Naija Communications, Lagos

18. Elom Sunday – Sahara Reporters, Anambra

19. Muhammad M.Ali – Yerwa Express News, Borno

20. Oyedibu Enoch – PIJAlance Magazine, Oyo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now