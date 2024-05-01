Champions League Semi: Dortmund take first-leg lead in PSG tie

Dortmund have taken a slender lead in their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris St-Germain.

The German Bundesliga side secured a 1-0 win over their French counterparts, thanks to a 36th-minute goal by Niclas Fullkrug.

PSG struggled to find their footings, and missed several chances to equalise in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe missed a clear chance and Achraf Hakimi struck the woodwork moments later.

Fullkrug should have scored a second after great work down the right flank but the striker could only blaze over the bar from five yards out.

Both sides will meet for the second leg in Paris next Tuesday, and the winner of the tie on aggregate will meet the winner between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, in the final.

