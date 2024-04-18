UEFA fines Barcelona for fans’ racist behaviour during PSG clash

Barcelona have been fined over racist behaviours from fans during their Champions League quarterfinal clash at Paris St-Germain.

European football governing body, UEFA has handed a 32,000 euros fine to the Spanish giants, who could not make it to the semifinal of the competition.

Barcelona secured a 3-2 victory in that game in Paris but failed to stay ahead in the tie as PSG came from behind to complete an incredible comeback with a 4-1 win in the second leg.

In addition to the racism, Uefa also charged Barca over their supporters lighting fireworks and causing damage at the Parc des Princes

In addition to the fine Barcelona have been banned from selling away tickets to their supporters for their next match in a Uefa competition as punishment for the racist behaviour, although the ban is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

Barcelona must also make contact with Paris St-Germain within 30 days to settle the damage caused by supporters in the stadium.

