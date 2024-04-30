PDP sets up caretaker committee for Imo chapter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a caretaker committee to manage the party’s affairs in Imo State.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee, according to him, is headed by Chidi Dike.

READ ALSO: Tribunal sacks PDP’s Ugochinyere in Imo

Other members of the committee are – Esther Aguwamba, Nnamdi Nsorom, Nwoke Oma, Edith Nwachi, and Ugorji Onuegbu who will serve as secretary.

Ologunagba said the constitution of the committee was in line with Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (as Amended in 2017).

“The caretaker committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in the state for a period not exceeding 90 days or until a new executive committee is elected,” he added.

