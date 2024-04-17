Holders Man City out of Champions League after shootout loss vs Real Madrid

Defending champions, Manchester City have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing a penalty shootout against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Both sides had played a 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu last week, and then played a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

The game was gorced into extra time and the Spanish side clinched a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to advance to the semifinals.

Read Also: Bayern knock Arsenal out of Champions League

Rodrygo scored early in the game to put Real ahead before Kevin de Bruyne equalised for the hosts in the 76th minute. And Rudiger netted the winning penalty to seal win for Real.

Defeat ends Manchester City’s bid for another Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. They currently top the Premier League and will be playing in the semifinals this weekend.

Real Madrid will now face Bayern Munich in the last four of the Champions League. The other semifinal tie is between Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

