Sports
Holders Man City out of Champions League after shootout loss vs Real Madrid
Defending champions, Manchester City have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing a penalty shootout against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.
Both sides had played a 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu last week, and then played a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.
The game was gorced into extra time and the Spanish side clinched a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to advance to the semifinals.
Read Also: Bayern knock Arsenal out of Champions League
Rodrygo scored early in the game to put Real ahead before Kevin de Bruyne equalised for the hosts in the 76th minute. And Rudiger netted the winning penalty to seal win for Real.
Defeat ends Manchester City’s bid for another Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. They currently top the Premier League and will be playing in the semifinals this weekend.
Real Madrid will now face Bayern Munich in the last four of the Champions League. The other semifinal tie is between Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...