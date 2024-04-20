Late Silva goal helps Man City beat Chelsea to reach FA Cup final

Bernardo Silva scored a late goal to help Manchester City defeat Chelsea in Wembley to reach the final of the English FA Cup.

Both sides struggled to find the net in the first half, with Chelsea’s Nicholas Jackson failing to convert the best chance of the half.

With the win, defending champions City, who are now chasing a double this season, will now face Coventry or Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now