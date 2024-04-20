Tunde Onakoya completes quest for chess record, awaits GWR certificate

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya has completed his quest to become the world record holder of the longest marathon chess and now awaits certification from the Guiness World Records.

Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, had been playing and winning chess matches in Times Square, New York since Wednesday afternoon.

He completed the 58-hour goal in the early hours of Saturday (Nigeria time) which he had set with his team, but went on to reach 60 hours to seal an even higher record.

“We have done it,” he wrote via his personal X handle.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.”

Onakoya had said his attempt was to raise funds of up to $1million and awareness for providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children across Africa.

He added: “We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.

Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”

Onakoya broke the record of Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56-hour, 9-minute in 2018 and aimed at reaching 58 hours target.

As it stands, the Guinness World Record is yet to confirm Onakoya as the new record holder, but in a few hours, it would verify!

