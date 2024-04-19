Chess marathon: Goldman Sachs donates $5000 to Tunde Onakoya’s fundraiser

Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs, has donated $5000 to Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya’s fundraiser as he attempts to break the world record for a chess marathon.

A non-governmental organization, Gift of Chess, announced the donation on its X platform on Friday evening.

“Huge news… We just received [$]5,000 from Goldman Sachs,” the platform wrote on X.

It would be recalled that Onakoya teamed up with United States chess master, Shawn Martinez, in Times Square, New York to set a new world record of 58 hours which approaches a long-awaited conclusion.

The current record stands at 56 hours and 9 minutes.

With his non-profit organisation, Chess in Slums Africa and The Gift of Chess, Onakoya is using the world record attempt to raise $1 million to support underprivileged children across African communities with access to basic education.

His chess games are live-streamed on Tittify and Twitch and have achieved over 500 concurrent viewers.

He has gone over 180 games unbeaten so far.

READ ALSO: Elumelu, Osinbajo, others cheer on as Onakoya’s 58-hour chess marathon begins

During this time, the 29-year-old chess master has received support from millions of Nigerians at home and in New York City who continue to cheer him on.

The NGO also revealed how it took determination for Onakoya to continue on Thursday after fighting a bout of vomiting and pain while urging supporters to donate to the fundraiser.

“Yesterday we did not think we could continue, as he was experiencing intense vomiting & stomach pain. When given the choice to quit, he said I will play on for the dreams of millions of children.

“Tunde has never quit on the kids, let’s not quit on him. Everyone who has liked a photo we ask you now to donate. $5 is way more than enough,” the platform added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now