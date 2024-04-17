Connect with us

Elumelu, Osinbajo, others cheer on as Onakoya’s 58-hour chess marathon begins

Published

26 mins ago

on

Many Nigerians including former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, are cheering Chess master, Tunde Onakoya on as he begins his attempt at a world record.

Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, had announced that he will attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon without losing a game.

The marathon which has already kicked off on Wednesday, 17 April, is billed to come to an end on Friday, 19 April, in Times Square, New York City.

Reacting to the ongoing games, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, have been pouring in their support across social media platforms, cheering Onakoya on.

The Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon stands at 56 hr 09 min 37 sec.

It was achieved by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, two Norwegians, on November 11, 2018.

Onakoya has also vowed to empower illiterate children across Africa through the feat, as the marathon is expected to raise up to $1million to support chess education globally.

The US Mission in Nigeria posted: “Best wishes to @Tunde_OD on his knightly mission to break the world record for the longest chess marathon without losing a game!

“We’re thrilled to cheer him on as he makes history in the heart of Times Square and brings hope to children who dream of a brighter future through education. Go Tunde!”

Opinions

