Elumelu, Osinbajo, others cheer on as Onakoya’s 58-hour chess marathon begins

Many Nigerians including former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, are cheering Chess master, Tunde Onakoya on as he begins his attempt at a world record.

Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, had announced that he will attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon without losing a game.

The marathon which has already kicked off on Wednesday, 17 April, is billed to come to an end on Friday, 19 April, in Times Square, New York City.

Reacting to the ongoing games, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, have been pouring in their support across social media platforms, cheering Onakoya on.

Good luck on checkmating New York @Tunde_OD as you attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest Chess Marathon. Continue to serve as an inspiration especially to African youth! We are solidly behind you. #TOEWay pic.twitter.com/EaaVZ6YfOc — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) April 17, 2024

Dear Tunde, Best of luck in Times Square as you attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon! Your resilience and spirit inspire us all. Remember your own powerful words: “It is possible to do great things from a small place.” Let the dynamic energy… pic.twitter.com/ldB6GuZ1F2 — Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 17, 2024

The Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon stands at 56 hr 09 min 37 sec.

It was achieved by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, two Norwegians, on November 11, 2018.

Onakoya has also vowed to empower illiterate children across Africa through the feat, as the marathon is expected to raise up to $1million to support chess education globally.

The US Mission in Nigeria posted: “Best wishes to @Tunde_OD on his knightly mission to break the world record for the longest chess marathon without losing a game!

“We’re thrilled to cheer him on as he makes history in the heart of Times Square and brings hope to children who dream of a brighter future through education. Go Tunde!”

Hello, history maker, @Tunde_OD. I want you to know that me and my entire household are rooting for you, and we are fervently praying for your success as you attempt to set the Guiness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon. Go and make us proud! God is with you. pic.twitter.com/ZVRTWewslc — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) April 17, 2024

We've all watched @Tunde_OD create his own luck and that of others, betting on him to do it again. Goodluck champ! — Oluremi Martins (@oluremi_x) April 17, 2024

Today Tunde Onakoya a Nigerian 🇳🇬 who uses chess ♟️ to take kids out of the slums and give them a better life is will try to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon without losing a game for 58 hours, in New York. Good luck Tunde 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/Ht6EnwXP8Y — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 17, 2024

