Sports
I dream of winning Champions League for PSG —Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has expressed his excitement after helping Paris St-Germain complete an incredible comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Mbappe scored twice in their 4-1 win over Barca in Spain on Tuesday night as they advanced to the semifinal of the competition with a 6-4 aggregate victory.
“I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris,” said Mbappe.
“I’m proud to be at PSG since the first day. It’s not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit. The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it’s something special for me who grew up there.
Read Also: PSG, Dortmund into Champions League semis with comebacks vs Barca, Atletico
“To experience an evening like this one as a Parisian, it’s great. We have one more step to go before we reach the final in Wembley, so we need to stay calm,” he added.
The double took Mbappe’s goal tally to eight in 10 Champions League games this season.
Paris St-Germain, who are on track to win a third successive Ligue 1 title, are yet to win the Champions League; and this could be their best chance.
The French capital club now have only Bundesliga side Dortmund in their way to the final in Wembley.
Ripples Nigeria already reported that Mbappe would leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...