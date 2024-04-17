I dream of winning Champions League for PSG —Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his excitement after helping Paris St-Germain complete an incredible comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Mbappe scored twice in their 4-1 win over Barca in Spain on Tuesday night as they advanced to the semifinal of the competition with a 6-4 aggregate victory.

“I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris,” said Mbappe.

“I’m proud to be at PSG since the first day. It’s not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit. The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it’s something special for me who grew up there.

“To experience an evening like this one as a Parisian, it’s great. We have one more step to go before we reach the final in Wembley, so we need to stay calm,” he added.

The double took Mbappe’s goal tally to eight in 10 Champions League games this season.

Paris St-Germain, who are on track to win a third successive Ligue 1 title, are yet to win the Champions League; and this could be their best chance.

The French capital club now have only Bundesliga side Dortmund in their way to the final in Wembley.

Ripples Nigeria already reported that Mbappe would leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

