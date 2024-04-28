Osimhen nets 13th goal of season as Napoli, Roma draw

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen netted his 13th goal of the season as he helped Napoli secure a draw in their Serie A game with AS Roma.

The game, played in Naples on Sunday, saw Osimhen at his best as he scored the second goal in the 2-2 draw.

Osimhen was making his 22nd appearance for Napoli this season, and has bagged three assists so far along with the 13 goals.

It was Paulo Dybala who opened the scoring in the 59th minute to silence the home supporters before Olivera leveled for Napoli in the 64th minute.

Osimhen then made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 84th minute before Roma equalised in the 89th minute through Tammy Abraham to take a point from the game.

The draw means Napoli sit 8 on 52 points while Roma sit 5th on 58 points on the league table.

