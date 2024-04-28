Sports
Osimhen nets 13th goal of season as Napoli, Roma draw
Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen netted his 13th goal of the season as he helped Napoli secure a draw in their Serie A game with AS Roma.
The game, played in Naples on Sunday, saw Osimhen at his best as he scored the second goal in the 2-2 draw.
Osimhen was making his 22nd appearance for Napoli this season, and has bagged three assists so far along with the 13 goals.
Read Also: Osimhen scores in Napoli draw vs Frosinone
It was Paulo Dybala who opened the scoring in the 59th minute to silence the home supporters before Olivera leveled for Napoli in the 64th minute.
Osimhen then made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 84th minute before Roma equalised in the 89th minute through Tammy Abraham to take a point from the game.
The draw means Napoli sit 8 on 52 points while Roma sit 5th on 58 points on the league table.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...