Mourinho sacked as AS Roma manager

Seria A side, AS Roma has ended its ties with manager Jose Mourinho and members of his coaching staff with immediate effect.

The Italian team have not been able to live up to expectations this season and are currently placed in the ninth spot in Serie A.

Club owners, Dan and Ryan Friedkin, had earlier released a statement announcing the parting.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” read the statement on Tuesday.

Read Also: Why I turned down the ‘craziest’ offer for a coach in football history —Mourinho

Mourinho took over the charge as Roma manager in May 2021 and guided them to the 2022 Conference League title in Tirana, and the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

Meanwhile, AS Roma is closing in on the final details for Daniele De Rossi to be appointed as the new head coach.

The contract is expected to be valid until June with an option to extend in case all parties want to continue together.

Staff members are already being discussed.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now