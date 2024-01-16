Sports
Mourinho sacked as AS Roma manager
Seria A side, AS Roma has ended its ties with manager Jose Mourinho and members of his coaching staff with immediate effect.
The Italian team have not been able to live up to expectations this season and are currently placed in the ninth spot in Serie A.
Club owners, Dan and Ryan Friedkin, had earlier released a statement announcing the parting.
“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” read the statement on Tuesday.
Mourinho took over the charge as Roma manager in May 2021 and guided them to the 2022 Conference League title in Tirana, and the Europa League final in Budapest last season.
Meanwhile, AS Roma is closing in on the final details for Daniele De Rossi to be appointed as the new head coach.
The contract is expected to be valid until June with an option to extend in case all parties want to continue together.
Staff members are already being discussed.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
