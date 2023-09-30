Why I turned down the ‘craziest’ offer for a coach in football history —Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has narrated how he turned down the ‘craziest’ offer for a coach in the history of football, to remain with Serie A side AS Roma.

The Portuguese star manager has been under pressure following his team’s poor start to the season.

Roma have lost three games in their six league encounters this season, and are scheduled to host Frosinone on Sunday in their matchday seven encounter.

Mourinho said he is not the problem, expressing his disappointment over statements suggesting so in the media.

“I don’t read the papers, listen to the radio or watch the TV but I have friends, I have players, I have assistants, I have people who, even if I don’t want to know, inform me of things. I won’t accept it. Because it’s not true. I’m not the problem,” he said.

“In football, and in life too, there are multiple factors. It’s the same when you win: you can’t say one person is responsible for it. We all are.

“Lots of little things are at play in a football club, a business, a political structure, an educational structure, and I know because I’ve worked in one. It’s always multiple factors.”

Read Also: Mourinho handed fresh 10-day suspension by Serie A

Mourinho added: “Three months ago the idea of me leaving was seen almost as a tragedy.

“During the holidays, I received the biggest and craziest offer a coach has ever received in the history of football.

“And I turned it down. I did so because I’d given my word to my players, I’d given my word to the fans and I’d given my word to the club owner.

“Three months later, it seems like I’m the problem. I can’t accept that.”

Mourinho, who won two Serie A titles in a row with Inter Milan in 2009 and 2010, took over at Roma following his sacking by Tottenham in 2021.

He has since reached the final of the Europa League and the Europa Conference League finals as Roma boss. He won the Conference League title but lost to Sevilla for the Europa League battle.

Roma’s only league win this season came with a 7-0 victory against Empoli, while they also beat Sheriff Tiraspol in a Europa League group game.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now