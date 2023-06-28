Sports
Mourinho handed fresh 10-day suspension by Serie A
Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, has been given a 10-day suspension as punishment for remarks he made concerning referee Daniele Chiffi.
The 60-year-old reportedly said Chiffi was “the worst referee I have met in my life” after a match against Monza on 3 May.
The Portuguese has also been fined 50,000 euros for the offence.
Mourinho will serve “10 days of disqualification starting from the first day of the next relevant championship,” said the Italian FA.
Read Also: Mourinho handed four-game ban for confronting referee
Mourinho criticised Chiffi after he sent off Roma’s Mehmet Zeki Celik six minutes into stoppage time at the end of a Serie A 1-1 draw at U-Power Stadium.
Mourinho, who has recently been penalised by UEFA for similar reason, received a yellow card in the match and revealed he had been wearing a microphone to “protect” himself.
Last season was a turbulent one on the touchline for Mourinho, who received three red cards for disputes with officials, including one from Chiffi in September’s loss against Atalanta.
Roma finished sixth in Serie A and were runners-up in the Europa League, losing on penalties against Sevilla.
The new Serie A season is due to begin on the weekend of August 19-20.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...