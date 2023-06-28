Mourinho handed fresh 10-day suspension by Serie A

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, has been given a 10-day suspension as punishment for remarks he made concerning referee Daniele Chiffi.

The 60-year-old reportedly said Chiffi was “the worst referee I have met in my life” after a match against Monza on 3 May.

The Portuguese has also been fined 50,000 euros for the offence.

Mourinho will serve “10 days of disqualification starting from the first day of the next relevant championship,” said the Italian FA.

Read Also: Mourinho handed four-game ban for confronting referee

Mourinho criticised Chiffi after he sent off Roma’s Mehmet Zeki Celik six minutes into stoppage time at the end of a Serie A 1-1 draw at U-Power Stadium.

Mourinho, who has recently been penalised by UEFA for similar reason, received a yellow card in the match and revealed he had been wearing a microphone to “protect” himself.

Last season was a turbulent one on the touchline for Mourinho, who received three red cards for disputes with officials, including one from Chiffi in September’s loss against Atalanta.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A and were runners-up in the Europa League, losing on penalties against Sevilla.

The new Serie A season is due to begin on the weekend of August 19-20.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now