Hodgson to continue as Crystal Palace manager

Roy Hodgson has agreed to stay on as Crystal Palace manager next season after helping the side survive relegation last season.

Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March, replacing Patrick Vieira on a deal until the end of the season, and is expected to sign a fresh contract for the coming campaign soon.

During his time, Hodgson clinched 18 points from his 10 games in charge towards the end of last season, to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Palace were without a win in 12 matches in all competitions under Vieira before Hodgson returned to his boyhood club.

Hodgson had spent four years with Palace from 2017 but decided to step away from football in the summer of 2021 before he was then appointed Watford manager in January 2022.

Hodgson left five months later after they were relegated to the Championship.

His managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace, while he has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.

