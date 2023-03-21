Roy Hodgson reappointed as Crystal Palace boss

Roy Hodgson has returned to Crystal Palace as the new manager following the sack of Patrick Vieira.

The 75-year-old is to start his second stint with the Premier League club, having previously managed the club from September 2017 until May 2021.

Vieira, who replaced Hodgson at Selhurst Park, was sacked by Palace on Friday after a 12-match winless run in all competitions.

Hodgson managed Watford from January to May 2022, leaving after they were relegated to the Championship.

Read Also: Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me,” said Hodgson.

“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Hodgson had said he did not expect to take another managerial job in the Premier League after his departure from Watford.

Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League but only three points above the relegation zone following their defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now