PRP lampoons northern govs, officials over ‘extravagant’ overseas trips

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has lampooned some Northern governors over what it described as extravagant overseas trip they recently embarked upon to attend a symposium on insecurity held in the United States of America.

The opposition party, in a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, said the governors, instead of staying in their states to tackle insecurity in their region, decided to embark on a jamboree while wasting tax payers’ money in the process.

The PRP said “the decision not only represents an economic waste but also showcases a lack of commitment and understanding of the gravity of the situation at hand.

“We find it appalling that these governors chose to discuss the pressing matter of insecurity in a foreign country, while the very people they govern continue to face the consequences of this issue daily,” the statement noted.

“Their absence from the region during such crucial discussions only highlights their disconnect from the ground realities and the plight of their constituents.

“As an informed commentator on banditary in Northern Nigeria has put it, all the solutions are here in Nigeria if only they can summon the political will to tackle the problem.

“And if only they can summon courage to stop milking the serious insecurity crisis for political and material ends.

“The crisis is morphing dangerously. Perhaps our governors will sit up if one of the luxurious government houses is invaded by bandits or overrun by desperate citizens who are on the receiving end of their excesses and incompetence, such as we have a few years ago seen in Sri Lanka.

“There’s nothing the Americans told them, which is not known to many people in Nigeria. The Americans got the information from Nigerians – their funded NGOs, numerous Nigerian research centres, security agencies, their own operatives in the country, particularly those in the state houses, etc.

READ ALSO:PRP knocks Nigerian govt over 300% electricity tariff hike, says it’s insensitive

“We are absolutely sure the Americans have extracted more from our governors through their interactions with them in the last few days.

“To crown it all, our governors on their part have been giving good United States of America (USA), PR cheaply, at a time USA is being pressurized by our neighbour, Niger, to pack and leave. Our governors must reflect deeply and face reality as they seem too shortsighted.

“Furthermore, the PRP is dismayed by the recent workshop organized by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, along with state commissioners of finance and other government officials, held in the United Kingdom.

“The choice of location for this workshop, during a time when the nation’s economy is struggling, is not only irresponsible but also indicative of a lack of concern for the financial well-being of the country.

“We call upon these governors and government officials to prioritize addressing the issues within their own jurisdictions and to demonstrate their commitment to the welfare of their people.

“The PRP urges them to focus on finding practical solutions to the problems faced by their constituents, rather than engaging in extravagant and seemingly resource-embezzling events abroad.

“In conclusion, the PRP demands that the Northern governors and the involved government officials take immediate action to rectify their misplaced priorities and channel their efforts towards improving the lives of their citizens.

“We urge the public to hold these leaders accountable for their decisions and to push for transparency and dedication in addressing the critical challenges faced by our nation.”

