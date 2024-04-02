Bandits kill man, kidnap wife in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday killed a man identified as Ashiru Maigoma in Zamfara State.

The hoodlums also abducted the victim’s wife and his neighbor at their residence in the Bulunku area of Gusau, the state capital at about 2:00 a.m.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists.

The spokesman said the victim was shot dead after he resisted an attempt to abduct him.

He said: “The bandits entered the building to pick their target identified as one Ashiru Maigoma. But he resisted the bandits, and they shot him, kidnapped his wife and his neighbour.

“Police tactical had been deployed to rescue the victims safely.”

