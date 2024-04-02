News
Bandits attacks Mosque in Zamfara, abduct scores of worshippers
A group of armed bandits stormed a mosque in Tsafe, Zamfara state, during early morning prayers on Tuesday, kidnapping an unknown number of worshippers.
Witnesses reported that the bandits, arriving on foot, disguised themselves in traditional attire to avoid detection. They then stormed the mosque and forced worshippers outside before abducting them.
The exact number of those kidnapped remains unclear, with estimates ranging from over 30 to “scores” of worshippers.
This brazen attack on a place of worship has heightened fears in the region, which has been grappling with ongoing bandit violence. Authorities are yet to comment on the incident or confirm the number of kidnapped individuals.
