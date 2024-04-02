Gov Abiodun’s ex-aide dies in auto crash

Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, the former Senior Special Adviser on Vocational and Technical Education to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, died in an auto crash on Tuesday.

Odemuyiwa, a Professor of Business Education, died while traveling to Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was sworn as a special adviser by the governor on January 10, 2020.

The deceased also served as the President of the Workplace Educators and Managers Association of Nigeria (WEMAN).

The lawmaker representing Remo North State Constituency, Dickson Awolaja, confirmed the news to journalists in Abeokuta.

He expressed sadness at the death of the former varsity teacher.

