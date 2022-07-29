Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies in Lagos auto crash

The Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to the Lagos State Governor, Omotayo Sanyaolu, is dead.

He died in an auto crash in the Maryland area of the state on Friday morning.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said Sanyaolu’s vehicle rammed into an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) machine located near the cantonment.

He said: ”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.

“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.

“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty called Officer Musa.

“The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”

