News
Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies in Lagos auto crash
The Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to the Lagos State Governor, Omotayo Sanyaolu, is dead.
He died in an auto crash in the Maryland area of the state on Friday morning.
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said Sanyaolu’s vehicle rammed into an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) machine located near the cantonment.
He said: ”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu, others may suffer same fate as Oyetola unless… —APC Chieftain, Nabena
“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.
“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty called Officer Musa.
“The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...