SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Wike’s attack on Atiku, INEC’s deadline for voter registration

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stirred the social media regarding some statements made by the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on live TV.

Wike in a now trending video alleged that Atiku made many false statements during his recent interview on Arise TV.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Governor Wike spoke at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers State capital.

“He (Atiku) appeared on Arise Television, see the statement he made. So many lies were told and you said I should not react to some of those issues. That would not be fair,” Wike claimed.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier sent delegates in an attempt to woo the Governor to their side.

Nigerians have been reacting as the governor also vowed to respond to all the allegations leveled against him by the party’s presidential flagbearer and other party chieftains.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

WIKE SPEAKS: "PDP is a party I love so much, after the primaries, I decided to focus on the business of Rivers State. But Atiku made so many unfair statements and many lies were told during the unveiling of his VP and on his Arise TV interview. These lies, I will address." /1 pic.twitter.com/vSUB86Fq6T — Nwo-Diali Port Harcourt𓃵 (@Manlike_ED) July 29, 2022

Everybody who loves the Peoples Democratic Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should not say anything negative about Governor Wike. In good times and bad times, he remains a much loved member of our family, and pillar of the PDP. We love him yesterday, today and even to tomorrow. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 29, 2022

Wike is 100% never going to work for Atiku. Attacked Atiku, Reuben Abati, the entire fake news conglomerate and people who think they own Nigeria. Explosive man. So who is he going to work with? I know he can’t stand APC too. — Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) July 29, 2022

Wike will shatter the already broken table. PDP really did him dirty. In his Book of Judgement, Tambuwal the “Judas Iscariot,” will not go unpunished. Be wary of those who don’t leave your party. Wike will bring down the PDP from the inside. He won’t leave, but Atiku will PAY!! — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 24, 2022

“Atiku went on National TV and told a lot of lies “ ………Wike E don start — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) July 29, 2022

Governor Nyesom Wike be like John wick… You can’t betray him and he go let you go scot free.😹😹

Be like the W in wike stands for War😹 — Imported Alhaji 🦅 (@ImportedAlhaji) July 29, 2022

Wike’s body language doesn’t seem like someone who is interested to work for the third force(PDP) anymore.@atiku the fake Unifier have scattered PDP again just like he did in 2015 Wike is about to punish PDP! I wonder who Wike will work for next? 1/2pic.twitter.com/M8gPGYcq3Y — Columbus (@Chude__) July 29, 2022

Wike will deliver governorship to PDP and Presidential to Labour Party. He will be part of Peter Obi's government. https://t.co/jSFSs5Gsnb — DEO (@deomonzed) July 29, 2022

Whatever Wike has given to PDP. Sule Lamido gave more before Wike. Even Peter Odili can't call Lamido names. That's childish of Wike. Sule Lamido is the most senior Member of PDP at the moment. — Abubakar Hamma Galafi (@Galafi_Hamma) July 29, 2022

INEC deadline

Nigerians have taken to social media to appeal to the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for voter registration.

July 31, 2022, is the deadline given by INEC, for the conclusion of the Continuous Voters Registration

There’s been a nationwide clamor for the national electoral umpire to extend the date as many would stand disenfranchised.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Please Note:

The last day for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise is on 31st July 2022.

Go and get registered to VOTE. pic.twitter.com/ATIHAaj0kW — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) July 25, 2022

Dear @inecnigeria closing CVR registration this week will disenfranchise millions of Nigerians. We are here since 4:00am with the ppl I mobilise with my team, even half cannot be enrolled today. pic.twitter.com/KZqUVIfN0A — Jamilu Sufi 🇳🇬 (@JamiluSufi) July 29, 2022

There’s no way @inecnigeria can register all this people before deadline, The process is very slow! Million of Nigerians who are ready to get there PVC will be disenfranchise and it’s completely unacceptable! INEC must extend the deadline to September!

pic.twitter.com/d81Dqi6Npg — Columbus (@Chude__) July 29, 2022

INEC must release PVCs to all newly registered voters by latest December 2022. We don't want to hear stories of no enough machine or staff to print cards. If necessary let INEC go overseas to print the PVCs quickly. No Nigerian should be disenfranchised in 2023 election. If INEC — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) July 29, 2022

I won’t be at ease until INEC assures us, all PVC will be ready by latest November. They just have to be. The next phase of action to make sure our cards are released immediately. we just have to push that aggressively. — Weyimi (@_weyimi) July 28, 2022

It’s better to extend the @inecnigeria PVC registration deadline and move election forward than disenfranchised millions who are struggling to register In various #PVCcenter across the country! — Columbus (@Chude__) July 29, 2022

I don't think @inecnigeria can stop this registration on Sunday.

It's cloudy here again and people are all sited under a canopy, provided by the Ado Odo Ota Inec office. But the process is veryyyyy slow, I've bin here since 8am and till now I haven't even heard my name. It's bad pic.twitter.com/zjsGqfpkuS — Anuoluwapo Omoyeniola the events planner💞 (@AnuoluwapoOmoy3) July 29, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed



