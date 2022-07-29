Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Wike’s attack on Atiku, INEC’s deadline for voter registration

ANALYSIS: An opposition within the opposition? How PDP might derail its ambition

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stirred the social media regarding some statements made by the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on live TV.

Wike in a now trending video alleged that Atiku made many false statements during his recent interview on Arise TV.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Governor Wike spoke at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers State capital.

“He (Atiku) appeared on Arise Television, see the statement he made. So many lies were told and you said I should not react to some of those issues. That would not be fair,” Wike claimed.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier sent delegates in an attempt to woo the Governor to their side.

Nigerians have been reacting as the governor also vowed to respond to all the allegations leveled against him by the party’s presidential flagbearer and other party chieftains.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

INEC deadline

Nigerians have taken to social media to appeal to the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for voter registration.

July 31, 2022, is the deadline given by INEC, for the conclusion of the Continuous Voters Registration

There’s been a nationwide clamor for the national electoral umpire to extend the date as many would stand disenfranchised.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

