SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to most-recent drop in Naira value

Nigerians have been lamenting the fall of the Naira at the parallel market to around N658 per dollar amid higher dollar demand.

To that effect, the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday summoned Godwin Emefiele, who is the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ripples Nigeria understands that the devaluation of the Nigerian currency is a major issue of concern and challenge for most individuals and companies as prices of goods and services have gone inconsiderably up.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the situation, calling out Emefiele and pushing for his resignation.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The Nigerian economy is on a free fall, the Naira will keep falling because the economy is finished!!! The one person that has the knowledge on how to resuscitate this dead economy is PETER OBI, it’s not Atiku, it’s not Tinubu. At this point, Peter Obi is a MUST!!! — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) July 27, 2022

The Naira is undergoing an increasingly steep devaluation. The last one week has been abysmal for the Naira. The next president of Nigeria will face the greatest economic crisis/challenge of all time. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 27, 2022

Bruh.. I hope we all know the implications of the Naira plunging to 710 to 1 dollar.. I hope we all know the implications of the complete depletion of the excess crude account. Never been a fan of people spreading panic, but.. There’s problem o. — Samo Agbero (@Vader_Wildcard) July 27, 2022

"Those who damaged the naira and shut down our universities are asking you to vote for them." Imagine!!! — Papi of Enugu 🎯 (@papi_of_Enugu) July 21, 2022

This is why national prayers must be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound. The Naira did rise again, but not in the way we wanted. 😞 https://t.co/Ch66Ev6Aye — Dr Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) July 27, 2022

“7 years ago, the Naira was N198. If you make the same mistake, it will become N2000.” Pastor David Ibiyeomie is wise. REJECT PDP & APC. Vote for Peter Obi👏 pic.twitter.com/CX8SeT6eAy — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 19, 2022

Naira is now 710 to a dollar. Before December it will surely be 1000. Unprecedented. The only reason for our currency losing so much of its value is if we were engaged in war. It’s either the CBN Governor doesn’t know what he’s doing or he’s intentionally sabotaging the naira. — JAG II, Esq. (@jagganiyu) July 27, 2022

Jokes aside, I won't be surprised someone is massively printing money with the view of rigging the coming elections or vote buying or both. When the supply is excess, value will fall as what we're seeing now with the naira. — Lidocaine🔆 (@trending_medic) July 27, 2022

Guys, from Abacha till @GEJonathan the Naira to Dollar moved from 80 to 180. In 7 years of APC it moved from N180 to N650, do the maths. — Segun(🦁)Showunmi (@SegunShowunmi) July 24, 2022

We can’t all sit back and act like all is well in this nation cos we fear the oppressors wrath, this people are clueless, we can’t even see any atom of hope to hold on to, the naira is crashing everyday, people are dying! The nation is in shambles. When do we all wake up!!! — TG OMORI (@boy_director) July 25, 2022

AbokiFX, what have you done to the naira? — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) July 27, 2022

Brothers and sisters, you can see where we are now, think about what is to come. You can’t vote APC, no you can’t, dollar is 710 right now, do you know what that means? And the CBN Governor is still occupying that office. You can’t vote this people, I’m begging you, please. — Odinaka. 🥂 (@TheAjibolaGrey) July 27, 2022

Keeping Emefiele as the CBN governor is detrimental to the country's economy. I am beginning to think that he's doing the bidding of the big boss and fellow politicians cos if they will have to pay less in dollar notes for a ballot box, then it's biz well done. — IFE OTÍTÒ 💓💓💓 (@_FemiAdedipe) July 27, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

