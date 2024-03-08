Lawyer urges EFCC to probe Buhari’s cabinet members

A human rights lawyer and activist, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has called on the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out a comprehensive probe of all cabinet members and appointees who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Olajengbesi who made the call in a statement on Friday, said it was imperative for the anti-corruption agency to carry out an intensive audit of all financial transactions involving officials of the Buhari-led administration.

Olajengbesi who is the Managing Partner of an Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, said such investigation is necessary in the wake of revelations of huge financial mismanagement emerging from the trial of ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele who is currently embroiled in a $6.2 million fraud case.

“The audacity of those in power and their criminal influence is becoming too much and must be stopped,” he stated.

“The EFCC must not stop at just the former CBN Governor Godwin, Emefiele, but should carry out an entire audit of principal actors who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. There should be a deterrent for bad behavior.”

Apart from Emefiele, Olajengbesi also said the Commission should extend investigations into the activities of the suspended CEO of the Rural Electricfication Agency, Ahmad Salihijo.

“Again, the case of the suspended Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmad Salihijo over alleged N1.2bn fraud is fresh, and a pointer to the gross abuse of power by those who served under Buhari.

“Emefiele and all those who served under the Buhari administration should be properly audited and given a chance to clear their names as the corruption that manifested under that government is gargantuan.”

He however, commended the agency for exposing the alleged forgery of Buhari’s signature and that of ex-Secretary General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, by the embattled former CBN Governor in the alleged fraud which has been linked to the last general elections.

