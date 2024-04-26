﻿EFCC writes Abuja school to refund $845,000 Yahaya Bello paid for son’s school fees

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has requested the American International School, Abuja, to refund the sum of $845,000 allegedly paid by former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello for his son who is a student of the prestigious school.

Chairman of the anti-corruption agency, Ola Olukoyede, at a press briefing on Tuesday, had revealed how the embattled former governor had withdrawn $720,000 from the state’s coffers to pay his child’s school fees.

Bello is alleged to have signed a contract with the school to prepay $845,000 till 2034 for his eldest son identified as Ali Bello.

But with the discovery of the alleged financial crime committed by the ex-governor and with the EFCC intensifying its investigations, the agency has asked the school to refund the money with immediate effect.

The school in response however, accepted that Bello had made the said payment in September 2021 and has agreed to refund the sum of £760,000 after deducting its educational services rendered to the ex-governor’s son since 2021.

The school also attached receipts and deeds of agreements signed between its management and Bello.

One of such agreements reads:

“Agreement between Mr. Ali Bello and AISA for prepaid school fees until graduation. Conditions include installment payments, potential fee increases, and refund policies. Signed by Mr. Greg Hughes for AISA and Mr. Ali Bello. Validated by the FCT High Court of Justice, Abuja.”

