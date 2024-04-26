‘Dey Play’, Nigerians mock prophet who predicted world would end April 25

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to mock a man of God who boldly predicted that the world would come to an end with a rapture on Thursday, April 25th.

The self-acclaimed end-time prophet identified as Prophet Metuh who runs a ministry called ‘No Gree for Satan Ministry,’ had last month, posted a video on X where he said that God told him that the world would come to an end on April 25th.

“By the 25th of April, the world is going to end. If you like take this serious, if you don’t like don’t take it seriously,” Prophet Metu had said.

“But this is real, rapture is coming, on the 25th of April 2024, I saw it very clear, do you understand? I saw the date very clear and the Lord ministered to me. He mentioned it twice, it has happened twice.

“it has happened twice. I saw myself in a trance. I am even afraid now. It’s real, start preparing yourself,” he said for emphasis.

However, with his prophecy turning out to be fake, social media users have continued to berate him for making what they believe was a fake prophecy.

One user on X, Ufezime Nelson Ubi said:

“Go and sit down, even our saviour Jesus Christ do not know the day rapture will take place if at all there is going to be one.”

Another user with the handle,

@jayshualoffixial wrote:

“The man even called his name. Wetin we use your name dey do on rapture dey abi you wan chase clout for heaven?”

“The problem is you have all followed a well funded propaganda. And now there is confusion everywhere,” @tamtamsege wrote while @Supremebeing241 said:

“The same Oyibo that sold religion to you are busy forecasting the weather and drinking beer in the pub every other weekend. But this man who possibly has no less than £2,000 to his name believes “God” spoke to him? What’s that saying again? Dey play?”

“Government needs to step in and stop all these misleading people because their actions and inactions are a great threat to the existence of humanity.

“Such a thread shouldn’t be allowed to continue. He needs to be prosecuted for spreading such fake information,” @IVY_MIKE_SirB added.

The message is very clear and the date is clear too. 25th of April 2024, Rapture is coming. Prepare yourself. pic.twitter.com/AUaTIYk5tF — Prophet Metu (@prophetmetu) March 19, 2024

Rapture is coming…. 25th of April 2024. pic.twitter.com/T7UVQUWsRO — Prophet Metu (@prophetmetu) March 19, 2024

