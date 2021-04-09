Prophet arrested for alleged rape of 17-year-old member in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Prophet arrested for alleged rape of 17-year-old member in Ogun
A 50-year-old prophet in charge of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-Igbala, Ifo, Tayo Shobowale, has been taken into custody by the Ogun police for alledged rape of a teenager.
The cleric allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old church member, a Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed in a statement on Thursday.
Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested upon complaint by the victim’s mother at the police Family Support Unit of the Ota Area Command.
The PPRO explained that, “The victim reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer and that the prophet took advantage of her being alone with him in the church to forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.
“The victim further stated that after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already prepared candle, which he rubbed all over her body.
“Since then, the victim complained that she had been having spiritual attack, which always make her fall down and remain unconscious for hours.
“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his Family Support Unit to the scene, where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.”
The PPRO added that the police boss Edward Ajogun, had ordered further probe and that the suspect be charged as soon as investigation was concluded.
