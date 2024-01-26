Metro
Lagos Pastor, Feyi Daniels sentenced to life imprisonment
The founder of Reign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.
Daniels was sentenced on Friday for “raping a church member”.
The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, found the Lagos-based cleric guilty of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper (name withheld) and held that the cleric should spend the rest of his life at the Kirikiri custodial facility in Lagos.
Oshodi held that the prosecution established the ingredients of the two offences against him by a 19-year-old church member and 23-year-old assistant.
According to him, Daniels is a liar and does not have any regard for truth.
The Bishop, who took to the witness box in his own defence, testified that he believed three out of the four women who accused him of sexually assaulting them conspired to turn against him.
