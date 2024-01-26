Lagos Pastor, Feyi Daniels sentenced to life imprisonment

The founder of Reign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Daniels was sentenced on Friday for “raping a church member”.

The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, found the Lagos-based cleric guilty of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper (name withheld) and held that the cleric should spend the rest of his life at the Kirikiri custodial facility in Lagos.

Read also: Teenager jailed six months for attempting to rape 35-year-old woman in Ogun

Oshodi held that the prosecution established the ingredients of the two offences against him by a 19-year-old church member and 23-year-old assistant.

According to him, Daniels is a liar and does not have any regard for truth.

The Bishop, who took to the witness box in his own defence, testified that he believed three out of the four women who accused him of sexually assaulting them conspired to turn against him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now