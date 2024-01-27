Metro
Fake EFCC operatives arrested for robbing varsity students in Abia
Police operatives in Abia State have arrested three suspects who posed as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives to rob students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.
The spokesman for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, said in a statement on Saturday in Umuahia that police got information on Tuesday that a four-man gang in EFCC uniforms was robbing the students at their residence.
She said the robbers dispossessed some of the students of their phones and forced them to transfer N120,000 to their bank accounts.
Chinaka added that the operatives visited the crime scene and arrested three of the robbers at the Man-O-War base in MOUAU.
READ ALSO: Police arrest fake EFCC officials for alleged extortion in Delta
“Six stolen phones and the robbers’ operational were recovered at the base.
Also recovered from the robbers were four EFCC jackets, two EFCC ID cards, one toy gun, and four EFCC search warrants.
“Investigations into the matter are still in progress.
“Abia people are advised to be security-sensitive and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately whether the suspect is in uniform or not,’’ the spokesperson added.
