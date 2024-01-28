Metro
Police in Bauchi arrests 5 suspects for armed robbery
Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for alleged armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
The arrested suspects are: Musbahu Umar, aged 23 of Tirwun area, Bauchi;
Salim Hamisu aged 30; Sadiq Nura AKA Abba, aged 22; Abubakar Aliyu aged 22 and Mohammed Mohammed AKA Abba aged 20, all of Unguwan Shongel and Tirwun areas respectively.
According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on 23rd January 2024, at about 0300hrs, a team of detectives attached to ‘C’ Division Headquarters in collaboration with a quasi-security outfit on visibility policing patrol arrested the suspects.
The PPRO in a statement, stated that “investigation revealed that the main suspect was from Kano State who rented two houses at Shehu Wunti Housing Quarters”.
He was said to have come to Bauchi through one Jamilu Isah of ‘Yankaba in Kano State to connive with other members of the gang and terrorize Bauchi communities, particularly Shehu Wunti Housing Quarters.
READ ALSO:Bauchi housewife alleges rape by Immigration officer, arrest of husband
Ahmed Wakili explained that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, criminally conspired among themselves and trespassed into a house belonging to one Dr. Kabiru Umar of Shehu Wunti Quarters Bauchi.
They allegedly attempted to rob him of his car, a Peugeot, dark-blue in color and other valuable items, but they were chased and arrested.
“At the point of arrest, the following items were recovered from them:
Two empty white leathers of new martchetes, One Honda Car ignition key and Two Qlink motorcycle ignition keys.
The PPRO stated that investigation was ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining gang members, after which the suspects would be profiled and charged to court for the established offenses.
The Command PPRO claimed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the offences.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...