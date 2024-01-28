Police in Bauchi arrests 5 suspects for armed robbery

Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for alleged armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The arrested suspects are: Musbahu Umar, aged 23 of Tirwun area, Bauchi;

Salim Hamisu aged 30; Sadiq Nura AKA Abba, aged 22; Abubakar Aliyu aged 22 and Mohammed Mohammed AKA Abba aged 20, all of Unguwan Shongel and Tirwun areas respectively.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on 23rd January 2024, at about 0300hrs, a team of detectives attached to ‘C’ Division Headquarters in collaboration with a quasi-security outfit on visibility policing patrol arrested the suspects.

The PPRO in a statement, stated that “investigation revealed that the main suspect was from Kano State who rented two houses at Shehu Wunti Housing Quarters”.

He was said to have come to Bauchi through one Jamilu Isah of ‘Yankaba in Kano State to connive with other members of the gang and terrorize Bauchi communities, particularly Shehu Wunti Housing Quarters.

Ahmed Wakili explained that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, criminally conspired among themselves and trespassed into a house belonging to one Dr. Kabiru Umar of Shehu Wunti Quarters Bauchi.

They allegedly attempted to rob him of his car, a Peugeot, dark-blue in color and other valuable items, but they were chased and arrested.

“At the point of arrest, the following items were recovered from them:

Two empty white leathers of new martchetes, One Honda Car ignition key and Two Qlink motorcycle ignition keys.

The PPRO stated that investigation was ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining gang members, after which the suspects would be profiled and charged to court for the established offenses.

The Command PPRO claimed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the offences.

By Yemi Kanji

