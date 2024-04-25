Police detain cops who allegedly killed corper in Ogbomoso

A team of police officers, led by one Inspector Rasheed Saheed who was involved in the alleged killing of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Damilola Iyanda in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State, have been detained by the state Police Command.

It will be recalled that a police officer allegedly shot the corp member to death in the Ogbomoso Local Government Area of the state.

The late Damilola was serving in Ibadan, the state capital.

Oluwafemi Iyanda, who graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and the deceased’s brother, said his late brother attended his convocation, after which they headed for an after-party the same day where he was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop.

Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo State Police Command spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, said the officers involved in the shooting have been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku.

The police spokesperson also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, had ordered that the case be taken up by the Homicide Department of the SCID, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations.

He said: “The command wishes to clear the air about the unfortunate shooting incident that occurred, on Monday, April 22, 2024, at about 0130 hours around a popular nightclub along, “Under G” area, Owode-Ogbomoso, resulting in the demise of Damilola, ‘m’.

“The investigation report reveals that during the early hours of the same date and time, a distress call was received by Operatives of the Command’s Monitoring Unit stationed within Ogbomoso through the director of a popular nightclub within the axis, requesting immediate intervention and protection from rampaging suspected student cultists who were at the time harassing guests and destroying club property”.

The command noted that, in a swift response to the call by the club director, a team of officers led by one inspector, Rasheed Saheed, arrived at the scene.

Osifeso added that the altercation worsened as deliberate efforts were made by the suspected cultists to prevent the police from further gaining access to the crime scene as shots were allegedly fired from different angles, including from the intervening officers who fired warning shots to disperse onlookers.

“The incident recorded the death of one Damilola, ‘m’, and the injury of his brother, one Iyanda Femi Israel, who has since been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

“Worthy of note is that the CP has ordered that the case be taken up by the Homicide Department of the SCID with the Deputy Commissioner of Police directly in charge of the investigations,” the statement said.

He said all the officers involved in the incident, including Inspector Saheed, were currently under detention at the SCID, Iyaganku.

The command assured members of the public, particularly the student community, of the swift dispensation of Justice.

