Three in police net for killing suspected cultist in Kwara

Three suspected cultists in Kwara State have been arrested by tbe tactical team of Kwara State police command for allegedly killing the leader of another cult group.

According to the police, a manhunt has been launched to arrest other fleeing suspects involved in the inter cult attacks.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday, identified the suspects in police net as Sulaiman Ismail, Mamud Ibrahim and Mudashir Saheed.

The statement read in part: “On April 30, 2024 at about 01:30hours, an altercation erupted between two suspected cultists identified as Adams Isah, also known as “Number One,” aged 28, and Rasaq Olorunwa, aged 28.

“Both are male residents of Budo-Oke in Eiyenkorin. The altercation escalated, resulting in Rasaq Olorunwa stabbing Adams Isah in the chest with a knife.

”Adams Isah was immediately rushed to the general hospital in Ilorin for medical attention. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital by a medical doctor. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

“Following this incident, suspected members of the same cult group of the victim became violent, disturbing the peace of the public in a bid to avenge the death of their leader.

“The police tactical teams of the command swiftly responded and apprehended three suspects at the scene of the crime. Those arrested are Sulaiman Ismail, Mamud Ibrahim and Mudashir Saheed , all residents of Budo-Oke, Eiyenkorin. A dane gun was found in their possession at the time of arrest”, the statement said.

The statement further disclosed that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin, for further investigation, while a manhunt has been launched to track down Rasaq Olorunwa who is presently at large and other culprits involved in the crime who may have fled the scene.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya, noted that membership of any cult group is a serious criminal offense under the law, assuring the public that normalcy has been restored to the area, even as stringent efforts are underway to ensure justice is served.

