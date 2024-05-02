Metro
Kano College students drown in dam accident
Two students from Kano State have been reported dead after a tragic boat accident on Wednesday.
Abubakar Sanusi, 22, and Salisu Ado, 21, both students at the Audu Bako College of Agriculture in Makoda, drowned while attempting to cross the Thomas Dam.
Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer for the Kano State Fire Service, confirmed the incident and identified the victims.
According to Abdullahi’s statement, a third student, Ibrahim (age 21), was pulled out unconscious from the water and is currently receiving treatment at Dambatta General Hospital.
He explained that Sanusi and Salisu were rescued unconscious, but later succumbed to their injuries.
The PRO emphasised that the service had commenced investigation into the cause of the incident.
Details regarding the cause of the accident remain unclear. However, authorities are likely investigating whether the boat was overloaded or if safety measures were followed during the crossing.
The Kano State Fire Service urges caution when navigating waterways and reminds the public of the importance of life jackets. The Audu Bako College of Agriculture has not yet issued a statement regarding the tragedy.
