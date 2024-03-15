Metro
NSCDC arrests man posing as woman in Kano varsity female hostel
One Mohammed Munzali of Kaura Gidan Damo of Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for posing as a woman in a female hostel.
The NSCDC operatives were attached to the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department in the state.
The arrest of the suspect was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Ibrahim Abdullahi on Friday.
The suspect was apprehended around 10pm on Wednesday night by vigilant officers of the corps while sneaking into the female hostel of Skyline University Nigeria, situated along Sardauna Crescent, Nassarawa GRA, Kano State.
“The suspect was said to have disguised and dressed in women’s garb and was found with local charms around his body,” the PRO said.
According to Abdullahi, investigation is still ongoing to unravel the motive for his intrusion into the private university’s women’s hostel.
“The State Commandant, NSCDC Kano Command, Mohammed Falala, had recently, in a strategic meeting with management, charged officers and men of the command to be extra vigilant.
“He had stressed the need to intensify surveillance in and around public and private educational institutions in the state to safeguard them against criminally-minded elements,” the statement said.
