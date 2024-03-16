Gunmen attack Kaduna community

In the early hours of Saturday, gunmen launched an attack on the Dogon Noma community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This comes just three days after another attack in the same local government, where one person was killed and eight women were kidnapped in the Banono Angwaku community.

According to a former chairman of the local government, Cafra Caino, the attackers struck the village around 5:45 am on Saturday, arriving in large numbers and shooting indiscriminately. The extent of casualties and damages from this attack is not yet known.

Caino said, “We are yet to get the number of casualties because the locals ran for their lives at the time the assailants invaded the community.

“The community had, some time in 2019, came under heavy attack where 74 people were killed and the community recently has been experiencing attacks.”

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced in parts of Kaduna State. Authorities are likely to be under pressure to investigate the attack and apprehend the perpetrators.

