Metro
Police arraigns businessman for alleged N6m fraud in Kaduna
Police on Wednesday arraigned a 45-year-old businessman, David Timothy, at the Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N6 million fraud.
Timothy was arraigned on a one-count charge of fraud.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2023.
He said the defendant fraudulently obtained N6 million from one Mrs. Blessing Hamza on the pretext of selling a three-bedroom flat located at Maraba Rido in Kaduna to her.
Leo said: “The defendant collected the money from the complainant and gave her some documents which she later discovered to be fake.
“When the complainant later got to the house, she was denied access and efforts to retrieve her money proved unsuccessful.”
The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.
The defendant, however, denied committing the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.
The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, said the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Kaduna State government.
Emmanuel adjourned further hearing on the matter till May 14.
