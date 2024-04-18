Metro
Lagos govt clamps down on bridge squatters
The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LESC), on Wednesday, began a clamp down on individuals squatting on pedestrian bridges with the arrest of 12 miscreants at Ikate-Elegushi bridge in the Lekki area of the state.
Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who posted the arrest of the suspects in a post on X, said the move was to dislodge illegal squatters from taking over bridges in the state.
READ ALSO:Police recovers day-old baby abandoned on Lagos road
“The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial today conducted clearance operations on the pedestrian bridges at Ikate Elegushi and Agungi along Ajah.
“Twelve miscreants were arrested for sleeping on the bridge and inside the opening under the bridge at Ikate Elegushi. The pedestrian bridge has been cleaned by @Lawma_gov and it is safe for use”, he stated.
The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) today conducted clearance operations on the pedestrian bridges at Ikate Elegushi and Agungi along Ajah. 12 miscreants were arrested for sleeping on the bridge and inside the opening under the… pic.twitter.com/jLMhKjGqJS
— Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) April 17, 2024
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...