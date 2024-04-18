Lagos govt clamps down on bridge squatters

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LESC), on Wednesday, began a clamp down on individuals squatting on pedestrian bridges with the arrest of 12 miscreants at Ikate-Elegushi bridge in the Lekki area of the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who posted the arrest of the suspects in a post on X, said the move was to dislodge illegal squatters from taking over bridges in the state.

“The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial today conducted clearance operations on the pedestrian bridges at Ikate Elegushi and Agungi along Ajah.

“Twelve miscreants were arrested for sleeping on the bridge and inside the opening under the bridge at Ikate Elegushi. The pedestrian bridge has been cleaned by @Lawma_gov and it is safe for use”, he stated.

