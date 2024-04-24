Govt suspends all Dana Air operations

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has ordered the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend Dana Airlines operations until the financial and health audit of the airline is done.

The order was sequel to the incident involving a Dana Air plane at Lagos airport yesterday which forced aviation authorities to divert flights from local to international airport.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Dana Airline’s McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft slipped off the runway at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The incident which happened around past 9 am local time, on Tuesday, caused the shutdown of the runway where the incident happened.

Ministry of Aviation in a letter to the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo through the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, said recent incidents involving Dana Airline had raised serious safety concerns.

In the letter with reference number PS/FMA/MA/S.121/Vol. 1/99 titled: “Immediate Suspension of Dana Airline Pending Safety and Financial Health Audit,” the Ministry noted: “As the supervisor overseeing our nation’s aviation safety and regulatory compliance, it has come to the Honourable Minister’s attention that recent incidents involving DANA AIRLINE have raised serious concerns regarding both the safety and financial viability of their operations.

“In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travelers, the Honourable Minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted.

“This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.

“The recent incidents have underscored the urgency of this matter, and it is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved. I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously. Please keep me informed of the progress and any significant findings throughout this process.

“Your dedication to upholding the highest standards of aviation safety is deeply appreciated and please, accept the assurances of the Honourable Minister’s best wishes.”

