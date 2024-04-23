Dana Air plane veers off runway at Lagos Airport, all passengers safe (Video)

A Dana Air aircraft on arrival from Abuja from skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos early this morning.

Thankfully, authorities have confirmed that all passengers and crew onboard are safe.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Dana Air has yet to release details about the incident.

A video posted on X by some of the passengers showed the plane on the grass off the runway, with its nose on the ground signifying that the front wheels may have given way.

Passengers were also seen exiting the plane via an emergency exit chute, with the crew trying to get them off the runway into the grass area.

This is a developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

