FG orders airlines to vacate Lagos airport, suspends Nigeria Air project

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday directed all airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, from October 1.

Keyamo, who gave the directive during a tour of the airport, ordered the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the MMIA Terminal 2.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the MMA Terminal 2 in March 2022.

The minister also announced the suspension of airport concessions and the Nigeria Air project.

He said the projects would be put on hold until further notice.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Mohammed.

The minister stressed that the relocation was to ensure a total maintenance work at the airport.

The former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, launched the Nigeria Air in May.

However, the ex-minister has come under criticism from Nigerians over the poor handling of the national carrier, with the Ninth Senate describing the project as a huge fraud.

