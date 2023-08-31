Keyamo suspends operations, concessions at MMIA

The Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) will be temporarily closed beginning on October 1, 2023, according to a statement from the federal government.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, made this announcement on Thursday and ordered all foreign airlines to depart the airport’s grounds to make room for extensive maintenance work.

Keyamo revealed this while on a tour of the international airports in Lagos with Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

While speaking on the sideline of the airport tour, the Minister directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal, MMIA Terminal Two, constructed by the Chinese company.

Keyamo also suspended all contracts, projects, and concessions in the sector until further notice.

“All airlines should vacate the MMIA before the 1st of October, 2023 and relocate to MMIA terminal two,” the Minister said.

Keyamo also reinstated that airports across the world are revenue generating points for government.

He expressed displeasure at some key airport locations where there were no advertisements, saying that this represented untapped government funds that were being lost.

The Minister claimed that President Bola Tinubu had informed them of the need to increase government revenue.

“Let revenue be coming in through all these spaces here.

“Once anyone is driving into any local airport there should be life. Online advertisement agency have not and cannot take over real life advertisement.

“We have been given mandate to raise revenue for the government. Please, contact the advert agencies so they should put up adverts on all these spaces.

“We cannot have all these spaces and be talking about lack of funds. All details on your findings should be sent to me in seven days,” Keyamo stated.

