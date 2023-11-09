Keyamo warns NLC, TUC against politicising labour movement

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against disrupting flight operations at the airports.

He gave the warning at the Ministerial retreat for Permanent Secretary, Directors and Heads of Agencies in the ministry held in Effurun, Delta State.

The minister, who warned the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against politicising the labour movement, stressed that would not tolerate the activities of the Labour leaders blocking access roads to the airport.

Labour leaders on Thursday morning blocked access roads to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, in protest over last week’s maltreatment of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State.

The NLC and TUC on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of electricity and fuel supplies in Imo State over the incident.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the unions also directed aviation workers to stop flights into and outside the state.

Keyamo said: “Please, I want to beg the labour leaders, live aviation alone. You cannot target aviation in trying to address your grievances. In targeting the aviation industry you are targeting a global village.

“I am addressing the labour leaders across the country, do not allow the Labour Party to destroy the labour movement.

“I repeat, do not allow the LP and party politics to destroy the labour movement.

“As a minister, I will not allow the labour movement to target the aviation. If they do, I will fight back. They should not bring politics into aviation.

“They can deceive others but they cannot deceive me. So I am appealing that the labour movement should not destroy themselves on the platform of politics.”

