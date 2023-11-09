Reps charge Wike to prioritise security, revenue generation in FCT

The House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday urged the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to ensure the security of lives and property in the nation’s capital.

The chairman of the committee, Mukhtar Betara, who made the call at the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja, also charged the minister to leverage his experience and network to boost revenue generation in the FCT.

He said the committee’s oversight responsibilities encompassed various agencies and aspects related to the FCT administration and development.

Betara, who lamented that the FCT was losing revenue, said the committee would support the minister in his bid to turn the city around.

The lawmaker also urged property owners to promptly pay ground rent for undeveloped land to avoid sanction.

The Permanent Secretary in the FCT, Adesola Olusade, who represented the minister urged the committee to work on bills relating to the city’s development and decongestion.

