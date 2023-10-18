News
FCT Minister Wike debunks reports he’s promoting anti-Islamic policies
The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stated on Wednesday that he is not opposed to Islam.
Wike made this statement on during a courtesy visit with members of the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee, led by its chairman, the Etsu of Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.
The minister also refuted rumours that his administration in Abuja was pushing for legislation that went against Islamic religious principles.
“Those trying to whip religious sentiment are doing so in order to score some cheap political points.
“I have no reason to instigate hate speech against any religious groups but to support any that has a genuine cause,” Wike noted.
Read Also: Wike throws light on why he accepted to work with Tinubu
He assured that FCT would not hesitate to support the maintenance of the National Mosque, or the National Ecumenical Centre, having been declared as a national monument.
The minister also called on religious leaders to preach National unity and peaceful coexistence.
Wike said, “No government will hesitate to support the maintenance of a National Monument, be it for Christians or Muslims.”
In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe urged the Minister to support the maintenance project of the National Mosque, which he disclosed had been stalled for some time now.
The cleric pleaded with the Minister to grant the Committee more time to develop plots of land allocated to it by FCTA.
