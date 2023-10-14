Wike throws light on why he accepted to work with Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given reasons why he accepted to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet despite being in a different party.

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed at a press conference on Friday in Abuja that Tinubu’s capacity and political will to act, convinced him to accept to be part of the government.

Wike also lamented the dearth of quality leadership in the country which he said was something Tinubu possessed.

He said upon assuming office, he discovered that a law establishing a civil service commission for the FCT had been enacted but remained unimplemented and when he brought the issue to Tinubu’s attention, the president promptly approved its initiation, which showed that the President had what it takes to lead the country.

“One of the problems in this country is leadership, so many people don’t want to take action. There is no action that you take that everybody will be happy,” Wike said.

“In 2018, the National Assembly passed a bill into law which was assented by the former Vice-President Osinbajo when he was acting as the president. The law says FCT should have a civil service commission. Everybody has been running away.

“Nobody wants to implement it. Nobody has the political will to implement it. Everybody is saying ‘if I’m the head of service, it will reduce my power’. No. It is about the institution.

“The Minister will come and go, so also the head of service will come and go. If the National Assembly passes a bill into law which is assented by Mr President, what is wrong in implementing that law?”

