News
Tinubu approves Wike’s request for removal of FCTA from TSA
President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja, said the development would give the FCTA more control over its finances.
The Federal Government commenced the implementation of the TSA which consolidates its multiple bank accounts into one platform in 2015.
The minister lamented that the TSA posed serious challenges for the FCTA in securing funds for project execution.
Wike said: “Take, for example, so many projects that were awarded in 2002, 2007, and 2010, and up to now they have not been completed.
“You can imagine a project that was awarded in 2010, this is 21 years. Imagine what they will cost now.”
READ ALSO: Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT
He also identified the utilization of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as another problem for FCTA.
“So, I went to President Tinubu and said, Mr. President, if you want FCT to carry out development projects and infrastructure among others, then they must come out from TSA.
“What is the essence of TSA; blocking of leakages and the rest, FCTA is not a revenue collection agency for the federal government so what are you blocking?
“If I need money for projects, I cannot go to the CBN and say give us money, CBN will not give us money.
“I can go to a commercial bank but how do we pay? I say the best bet is that we must pull out.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....